Seventh Ward Elementary School hosted its annual Fall Parent Jamboree on Oct. 15.
Parents and students gathered in Seventh Ward Elementary’s school gym with dinners and blankets to share a fun family picnic together.
Families took pictures in the pumpkin photo booth, voted on their favorite decorated pumpkins and bought raffle tickets for a chance to win one of seven gift baskets.
Students participated in fall crafts while their parents listened to a talk on nutrition by Jordyn Barlow, the Nutrition Services manager of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.