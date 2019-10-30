IMG_0614.jpg

Seventh Ward Elementary School hosted its annual Fall Parent Jamboree on Oct. 15, 2019. From left, Leigh Potts, guidance counselor; Laura Dunlap, principal; Jordan Barlow, Nutrition Services Manager of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank; Bridget Castille assistant principal; and Tiffany Battistella, instructional coach take a turn in the photo booth.

 Provided photo

Seventh Ward Elementary School hosted its annual Fall Parent Jamboree on Oct. 15.

Parents and students gathered in Seventh Ward Elementary’s school gym with dinners and blankets to share a fun family picnic together.

Families took pictures in the pumpkin photo booth, voted on their favorite decorated pumpkins and bought raffle tickets for a chance to win one of seven gift baskets.

Students participated in fall crafts while their parents listened to a talk on nutrition by Jordyn Barlow, the Nutrition Services manager of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

View comments