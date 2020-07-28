BATON ROUGE — Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group welcomed Dr. William Varnado to Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates, which is part of Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center, a news release said.
Varnado will help diagnose and treat a wide range of cancers and blood disorders.
A Denham Springs native, Varnado received his medical degree from LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. He completed a residency in internal medicine through LSU Health Baton Rouge where he served as chief resident, and then went on to complete a Fellowship in hematology and oncology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he served as Chief Fellow of the hematology and oncology program. Varnado is a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, American Society of Clinical Oncology, and American Society of Hematology.