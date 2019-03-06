THURSDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Census Applications: 2 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Amite Branch and Kentwood Branch libraries.

Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

FRIDAY

Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Computer Class — Computer Basics: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn basics like how to start a computer, save and reopen a file, and create a folder in this class.

Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Game On: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

SATURDAY

VITA Tax Help: 8:30 a.m., Amite Branch and Ponchatoula Branch libraries.

Dear Shero: 10 a.m., Loranger Branch Library. Write a letter to your favorite Shero past or present.

St. Patrick & the Leprechaun: 11 a.m., Kentwood Branch Library. Story time focusing on St. Patrick and other Irish folklore kicking off the week leading up to St. Patrick's Day. It will include a leprechaun craft and a four-leaf clover game.

Wii Saturday: 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

MONDAY

Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Knitting Club: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Game Day: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Roaring Roos' Teen Club: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Knitting 101: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

TUESDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Hammond Branch and Amite Branch libraries.

Stitch Niche: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Teen Zone: 3 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Story and Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.

Family Bingo: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Fandom Club: 4:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

WEDNESDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Kentwood Branch and Loranger Branch libraries.

Beginning Genealogy: 2 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Story and Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., Independence Branch, Loranger Branch and Hammond Branch libraries.

MARCH 14

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Amite Branch and Kentwood Branch libraries.

Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

