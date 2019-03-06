THURSDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Census Applications: 2 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Amite Branch and Kentwood Branch libraries.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Computer Class — Computer Basics: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn basics like how to start a computer, save and reopen a file, and create a folder in this class.
Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Game On: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
SATURDAY
VITA Tax Help: 8:30 a.m., Amite Branch and Ponchatoula Branch libraries.
Dear Shero: 10 a.m., Loranger Branch Library. Write a letter to your favorite Shero past or present.
St. Patrick & the Leprechaun: 11 a.m., Kentwood Branch Library. Story time focusing on St. Patrick and other Irish folklore kicking off the week leading up to St. Patrick's Day. It will include a leprechaun craft and a four-leaf clover game.
Wii Saturday: 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
MONDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Knitting Club: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Game Day: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Roaring Roos' Teen Club: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Knitting 101: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Hammond Branch and Amite Branch libraries.
Stitch Niche: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Teen Zone: 3 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Story and Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Family Bingo: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Fandom Club: 4:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Kentwood Branch and Loranger Branch libraries.
Beginning Genealogy: 2 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Story and Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., Independence Branch, Loranger Branch and Hammond Branch libraries.
MARCH 14
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Amite Branch and Kentwood Branch libraries.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.