For the 2020 season, high school football teams across the state faced adverse situations unlike any we have seen before. Still, it is hard to imagine any of them dealing with more than what was thrust upon Denham Springs.
The Yellow Jackets had to adjust to a new head coach along with the uncertainty of when or if games might be played due to COVID-19. The team also had to deal with the death of junior lineman Remy Hidalgo, and its commitment to playing to the best of its ability all season long showed that it found a way to stay focused.
The Jackets finished with a 1-7 record, but in an interview last week, second-year coach Brett Beard said the team showed improvement each time it played.
“Being our first year together, going through what we had to go through, our guys really did rally together,” Beard said. “Our kids stayed together and played the game of football the right way. They always played for 48 minutes, never gave up and always tried to do the things we asked them to do.
“That’s one of the things that made me fall in love with our program.”
Denham Springs showed its resilience late in the season after a last-second, 38-31 loss to LIve Oak dropped the Jackets to 0-6. Denham Springs shrugged it off, and defeated Walker 26-21 the next week.
With most of the team returning, Beard is excited about the coming season.
Junior quarterback Reese Mooney has already received more than 20 scholarship offers from schools that include Arkansas, Ole MIss and Vanderbilt. Joining Mooney in the backfield is running back Ray McKneely, who, along with wide receiver Micah Harrison, gives the Jackets players who create problems for defenses when they are in space.
On the other side, Denham Springs returns defensive backs Mason Edwards and Maison Vorise, a duo capable of competing with any of the receivers they will face, according to Beard. Inside linebackers Jad Cambre and Jude Horne; and outside backers Hayden Rushing and Ethan Foster are back.
Junior Porter Gibson will anchor the line giving Beard hopes of improvement for a defense that only held one opponent to less than 30 points last season.
“Really, defensively, we struggled last year,” Beard said. “But we’re excited to have so many players back with another year’s growth and experience. They should only be better.”