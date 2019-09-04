THURSDAY
Pups to the Rescue!: 5 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Team up and practice as a rescue pup by joining us at a Nerf target shoot and build a bridge at a STEM station. Design your own badge of honor.
Veg Out!: 5 p.m., South Branch Library. Learn to prepare different cuttings and how you can grow them and find out about the importance of bees in a garden, as well as making a bee house.
FRIDAY
Wiggle Worms Music and Movement: 10 a.m., Main Branch Library.
Book Babies: 10:30 a.m., Watson Branch Library.
SATURDAY
Community Heroes Day: 1 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Get up close to a fire truck, ambulance, police car and more while enjoying free food.
MONDAY
Golden Age Movie Club: 9 a.m., South Branch Library.
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Computer Basics: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This class is for those that have little to no experience with computers. Turning on the computer, using the keyboard and mouse, and basic computer terms are covered.
Gardening for Teens: 4:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Surely You Jest! A Com-Pun-Tition: 6:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Join us for a safe and playful evening as we see who has the best jokes up their sleeve or off the cuff.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Teen Movie Night — "Avengers Endgame": 4:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Riverdale Murder Mystery: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library. Solve the mystery of who killed Jason Blossom! The life-size mystery game is a thrilling whodunit featuring characters and refreshments inspired by the TV show Riverdale.
Cookbook Challenge: 6 p.m., Main Branch Library.
Resume Building: 6 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Bring an electronic copy of your résumé and get assistance with formatting, revising and tightening it up to increase its effectiveness.
Welcome to Basic English: 6 p.m., Main Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Watson Branch, Main Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
Lunch and Learn — Gale Business Products: 12:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Join us for a lunch and learn to explore your business resources to locate successful business plans, develop financial projections, explore your target market and more using Gale Business resources at the Livingston Parish Library. Lunch will be provided.
SEPT. 12
Crochet Club: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Tween Improv Extravaganza: 5 p.m., Main Branch Library. Come join us for some acting and storytelling fun that will improve communication skills and provide a safe and fun environment to foster creativity and self-growth.
Family Fun Fest presents — Nature Redesigned: 5:30 p.m., South Branch Library.