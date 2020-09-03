One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Livingston.
Deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Herman Simeon Road around 1 p.m. Thursday.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said detectives were on scene as of 3:30 p.m., but few details were available about the situation.
"There is no current threat to anyone in and around the scene," he said in a statement. "We are still looking at the evidence to determine exactly what happened at that address earlier today."
The victim has not been identified.