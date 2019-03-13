Keep Hammond Beautiful and the City of Hammond will host the Great American Cleanup from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Volunteers should meet at The Oaks' downtown parking mall, North Cate and East Robert streets. Refreshments will be served, and pickup sticks, vests, gloves and trash bags will be distributed.
This activity can be used for students who need service hours or Community Service hour requirements.
For information, call (985) 277-5955.
To help control litter on a regular basis, report littering to (888) LIT-R-BUG/(888) 548-7284. Within the city limits of Hammond, call (985) 277-5646.