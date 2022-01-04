Library activities
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Registration is required for activities: sign up at www.mylpl.info or by calling the specific branch. Check out what’s happening in the next week.
Main Branch in Livingston, (225) 686-4160
Jan. 11, 5 p.m.: Teen Advisory Board for ages 12-18. Volunteers suggest programs, volunteer at the branch and help choose books for the young adult sections. Apply at the library.
Jan. 13, 5:30 p.m.: Swiss Army Keyring for ages 18+.
Jan. 14, 10:30 a.m.: Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Albany-Springfield Branch, (225) 686-4130
Jan. 6, 5:30 p.m.: Bingo for Books for all ages. Books will be given as prizes. Refreshments available.
Jan. 8, 10:30 a.m.: Pajama Storytime for ages 0-8.
Jan. 12, 10:30 a.m.: 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten for ages 0-5. Your child will enjoy learning a new early literacy concept through puppetry, story and song. Collect program prizes and use the photo booth and props to capture memories of your child’s milestones.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch, (225) 686-4140
Jan. 5, 5 p.m.: Teen Hangout for ages 12-18. Video games, board games, activities, crafts, snacks and more.
Jan. 10, 9:45 a.m.: Book Babies for ages 0-2.
Jan. 12, 2 p.m.: Seaux Easy for ages 18+. Bring your sewing machine for a sit-and-sew at the library.
Jan. 12, 5 p.m.: Teen Movie Night and Craft for ages 13-18. “Jungle Cruise” will be played and teens can make rock succulents. Popcorn and snacks provided.
Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.: STEM Superstars! for ages 8-11.
Jan. 15 at 2 p.m.: Gospel Music Concert by the Lagniappe Dulcimer Society for ages 18+. Lively gospel music and other songs. Members will talk about the origins of the mountain dulcimer and describe how to play it.
Watson Branch, (225) 686-4180
Jan. 5 at 10:30 a.m.: 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten for ages 0-5. Your child will enjoy learning a new early literacy concept through puppetry, story and song. Collect program prizes and use the photo booth and props to capture memories of your child’s milestones.
Jan. 6 at 5:30 p.m.: Teen Advisory Board for ages 12-18. Volunteers suggest programs, volunteer at the branch and help choose books for the young adult sections. Apply at the library.
Jan. 7 at 10:30 a.m.: Book Babies for ages 0-2.
Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.: Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club for ages 18+. The Watson Sunny Side Up Inspirational Book Club reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion.
Jan. 11 at 6 p.m.: Spine Tinglers Book Club for ages 18+. The club reads thrilling fiction with a good mystery and spine-tingling suspense.
Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m.: STEM Superstars! for ages 8-11.
