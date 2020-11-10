Keep Hammond Beautiful is holding a Cleanup with District 3 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
Volunteers should meet at Tangipahoa African American Heritage Museum, 1600 Phoenix Square. Pickup sticks, vests, gloves and trash bags will be distributed.
This event is organized by District 3 Councilman Devon Wells, the Keep Hammond Beautiful committee and the city. This activity can be used for students who need service hours.
For information, call (985) 277-5955.
To report litter violations that occur in Hammond, call (985) 277-5646. People can also call the state litter hotline at (888) LIT-R-BUG (548-7284).