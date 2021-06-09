Three men were arrested and more than 50 pounds of marijuana was seized in a multi-agency investigation into illegal narcotics distribution in Livingston Parish.
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration led the investigation into the Springfield area of Livingston Parish.
LPSO executed five search warrants, and TPSO executed one. Officials seized $75,000, 52 pounds of marijuana valued at approximately $150,000 and a handgun, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
Daishawn Dantzler, Cameron Fox and Randolph Lathers were arrested.
"We listen to those who see and report suspicious activity," Ard said. "We have an aggressive Narcotics Division that takes action. And, we have great working relationships with our law enforcement partners. While these cases take time to come together, the final results are positive for our communities."