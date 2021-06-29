The Leadership Livingston Class of 2021 graduated June 22, celebrating lessons learned and the volunteer projects classmates worked on to better their community, a news release said.
Leadership Livingston, a program of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, has been in place since 2012 and the class of 2021 is the ninth year of graduates. This latest graduating class, with 18 graduates, brings the total graduates to 216.
Graduates of the Class of 2021 include Jennifer Duet, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office; Bobbi Jo Guerin, Livingston Parish Assessors Office; Roslyn Gutierrez, Our Lady of the Lake Livingston; Nancy Kimble, City of Walker; Ross Kinchen, The Kinchen Group; Trapper Kinchen, The Kinchen Group; Elena Lavigne, Elena C. Lavigne CPA LLC; Eileen Bates-McCarrol, Town of Albany; Kelsie Moak, Gulf South Technology Solutions; Amanda Moss, Hannis T Bourgeois, LLP; Michelle O'Quin, First Guaranty Bank; Jennifer Rossnagel, North Oaks Heath System; Gage Spell, Quality Engineering; Jeremy Travis, Livingston Parish Library; Jason Varney, Ochsner Medical Center; Sayra Velazco, Accounting Services Unlimited; Heather Verrett, DEMCO; Andrea White, Bank of Zachary — Watson Branch.
The graduation event was held at the Suma Center, at the Satsuma Exit, with the hospitality of Celebration Church, which currently leases and hold services at the location. Class participant sponsors, project supporters, Leadership alumni, chamber board members, friends and family of graduates attended in support of the graduation class and program.
The graduation event included words from the 2021 program sponsors and announcements of each graduate with their take-away and achievement for the year, the release said.
Speaking on behalf of the class and chosen by his class members was Ross Kinchen. He reminisced about the past year, the new information each class session provided and the bond formed with the class. “Although we were the COVID class, I do not think we missed out on anything prior years had. Our class bonded that much more due to the COVID limitations we had from the start.”
The class presented their community service projects, which are a significant part of the program. Two groups were formed from the class and members of each group decided upon and adopted a community project. The impact of the two projects included over 642 volunteer hours by the groups and their partners. The financial impact of the projects are valued at $116,376.00 and are projected to serve over 140,000 people parish wide and beyond, according to a news release.
The Albany Community Park project group dedicated 242 hours of volunteer work focused on creating full and equitable access to the park for individuals with physical disabilities. Park upgrades, valued at $36,376, will include a series of wide concrete walkways and several paved parking spaces designed to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act. This project will impact over 18,000 residents and visitors. Construction on this project will begin and July and, weather permitting, should be completed by the fall, the release said.
The First Responders Monument project group was inspired by the dedication and strength of area first responders, including law enforcement officers, paramedics, EMTs, and firefighters. The First Responders Monument is in Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker near the Community Safe House. Through sponsors and contributions, the group raised over $80,000 and contributed over 400 hours on the project. Construction has begun on this project with a projected completion date of winter.
From each of projects, participants selected one team member as an honor for an Above & Beyond Award. The Albany Community Park group selected Heather Verrett, and the First Responders Monument group selected Nancy Kimble.
April Wehrs, Leadership Program facilitator and chamber CEO, said, “We could not be more impressed with the accomplishments of this class. They all went in knowing the possible limitations due to the stage we were with COVID-19 and never once thought about anything but moving forward. You have to admire that in leadership. As long as they were up to the challenge, so were we. In the end, the discussions we had in the light of the past years news highlights will always make this class special. And the projects! What an accomplishment at an easy time much less a challenging time. The class deserve and has my utmost respect. I couldn’t be prouder.”