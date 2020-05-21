Livingston Parish school officials have finalized plans for 2020 graduation ceremonies.
Six of the parish's nine schools will hold graduation at Walker High School's gymnasium, with the remaining three holding graduation at their own campus.
The graduation ceremonies are scheduled as follows:
- Holden High School - June 23, 6:30 p.m., Walker High School gymnasium
- Live Oak High School - June 23, 8 p.m., Live Oak High School stadium
- Maurepas High School - June 25, 6:30 p.m., WHS gymnasium
- Denham Springs High School - June 26, 8 p.m., Denham Springs High School stadium
- Walker High School - June 28, 8 p.m., WHS gymnasium
- Springfield High School - June 29, 6:30 p.m., WHS gymnasium
- Albany High School - June 30, 6:30 p.m., WHS gymnasium
- Doyle High School - July 1, 6:30 p.m. WHS gymnasium
- French Settlement High School - July 2, 6:30 p.m., FSHS gymnasium
Southeastern Louisiana University was scheduled to host six of the parish's nine ceremonies, but is not available for high schools at this time. Walker High School's gym has a capacity of 2,200 people which will accommodate 1,100 people if limited to a 50% capacity due to the coronavirus social distancing measures.
That gym is also equipped with live video broadcasting equipment. The three ceremonies not held at Walker are all scheduled outdoors so are subject to weather. If necessary, each school will contact their respective parents and seniors about a change of plans.