The North Oaks School of Radiologic Technology class of 2021 includes, from left, seated, Ashleigh Janice Marr, of Ponchatoula; Kayden MaKall McDaniel, of Kentwood; Tiffany D. Quigley, of Springfield; and standing, Danielle Claire Giroir, of Belle Rose; Ashley Elizabeth Herman, of Covington; Daniel Garrett Addison, of Independence; Jude Benton Fowler, of Kentwood; and Natali Rose Scimeca, of Tickfaw. On July 16, 2021, the day after their graduation, all members of the graduating class of 2021 passed the ARRT national certification examination. All have secured jobs.