The 52nd graduating class of the North Oaks School of Radiologic Technology celebrated its accomplishments with a commencement ceremony July 15.
Program Director Heather Koepp said that the day after graduation, July 16, all members of the class of 2021 passed the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists national certification examination. In addition, all have secured jobs.
Graduates include Daniel Garrett Addison, of Independence; Jude Benton Fowler, of Kentwood; Danielle Claire Giroir, of Belle Rose; Ashley Elizabeth Herman, of Covington; Ashleigh Janice Marr, of Ponchatoula; Kayden MaKall McDaniel, of Kentwood; Tiffany D. Quigley, of Springfield; and Natali Rose Scimeca, of Tickfaw.
Both Addison and Fowler are following in the footsteps of their fathers, who are alumni of North Oaks School of Radiologic Technology. Byron Addison graduated in 1991, and Justin Fowler graduated in 1997.
Commencement was held at the E. Brent Dufreche Conference Center with social distancing measures in place. North Oaks volunteer chaplain the Rev. Eddie Robertson, of Restoration Temple in Hammond, delivered the invocation, and Edie Slaton, of the Auxiliary of Gideons International, presented each graduate with a Bible for medical professionals.
The North Oaks Health System’s Chief Human Resources Officer Jeff Jarreau presided over the ceremony that concluded two years of study for the students involving 2,000 clinical hours and more than 1,200 classroom hours and 400 exams and quizzes.
The commencement address was delivered by Casey Alford, vascular service line operational director of the health system.
In support of lifelong learning, Alford encouraged the graduates to remain humble enough to always garnish a lesson and proceeded to impart some of the most important lessons she has received in her career and life thus far.
“Push yourself harder to keep learning about radiology — more than just your required continuing education,” Alford said. “Push yourself to double-check your work before you turn it in. Push yourself to feel confident in asking questions because it is OK to ask questions. Physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, patients and their loved ones depend on your work for answers.”
Before the presentation of diplomas by Koepp, outstanding achievement awards were given. Koepp presented the Academic Achievement Award to Quigley for obtaining the highest overall scholastic average, and the Performance and Attitude Award for exceptional performance in the clinical setting was presented to Fowler by Heath Bailey, the school’s clinical coordinator.
Kenneth Travis, also a didactic instructor for the school, presented the Dannye Young Taylor “Always Remembering Others Award,” named in honor of the health system’s patient representative, to McDaniel in recognition of his outstanding patient care skills. Addison was recognized for perfect attendance.
In addition, Fowler, Giroir, Herman, Marr, McDaniel, Quigley and Scimeca were recognized as members of Lambda Nu, a national honor society for the radiologic and imaging sciences. To become a member, one must maintain a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average out of a possible 4.0.
Koepp notes that the class of 2021 rose to the many challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many receiving statewide acclaim through the Louisiana Society of Radiologic Technologists. Fowler, Herman and Addison swept the LSRT scientific essay competition with first-, second- and third-place honors, respectively. Fowler and Marr completed the LSRT Student Leadership Development program, and Herman received the Joe Schwartz Memorial Scholarship from the society. Rounding out the honors garnered, McDaniel took third place in student bee competition during the LSRT Mid-Winter Convention.
Established in 1967, the North Oaks School of Radiologic Technology is accredited by JRCERT. The school offers a 24-month program that provides classroom and clinical instruction to prepare students for careers in the field of diagnostic imaging, which is used to diagnose and treat diseases and injuries. Upon graduation, students are eligible to take the ARRT national certification examination and apply for Louisiana state licensure.
Applications for the 2022-24 class will be accepted through June 1, 2022. Applications are available online at www.northoaks.org/careers.