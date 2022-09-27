Donation.jpg

Woodland Park Magnet School received school supplies from Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority (No Iota Sigma Chapter). From left are LaDrika W. Carey, Jamaire Brown, Shelbie Jones, Echo Whately, Angelle Williams, Carson Grady, Megan Briggs and Demir Brown.

 Provided photo

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority (No Iota Sigma Chapter) recently donated school supplies to Woodland Park Magnet School.

