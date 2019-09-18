Brian Thomas has big game for Walker despite loss to Destrehan
Even though two Destrehan running backs surpassed 100 yards rushing Friday night, it was a wide receiver on the opposite side who often stole the show.
Walker junior Brian Thomas had 270 yards receiving on 10 catches, scoring on a pair of early strikes in the 48-21 loss.
He also recovered an onside kick on the game's first play.
"Every time we can get him the ball, he has got a chance to score," Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. "We can't be a one-man show, but we've got to make sure we get the ball in his hand. He's special. He can make those big plays for us."
After Thomas' onside kick recovery, Walker quarterback Ethan McMasters went right to his big-play threat for a 34-yard score on the first play from scrimmage.
One possession later, Mahaffey opened with a trick play.
McMasters lateraled to Aubrey Womack in the flat, and Womack found Thomas deep across the middle. Thomas did the rest, completing the 80-yard score for a 14-7 lead.
Eventually, Destrehan's physical offensive line and two-headed running back wore Walker down.
Alabama commitment Kyle Edwards finished with 103 yards on 13 carries and Razan Keller with 110 on 12. Destrehan scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to pull away.
But Thomas never stopped coming, contributing 160 yards in the first half and 110 in the second.
Destrehan coach Stephen Robicheaux put 6-foot-4 junior Quincy Brown on Thomas down the stretch to create a one-on-one matchup of top 2021 college prospects.
Thomas still made some plays, but Brown countered with a fourth-quarter interception that helped seal the win.
"I enjoyed the battle," Robicheaux said. "That's two special athletes right there. That's something we had to do. If we don't put Quincy Brown on Thomas, they score 60."
In other 5A action last week, Live Oak continued an impressive start in its 52-20 victory over Woodlawn. Denham Springs fell short against Ponchatoula in a 31-24 defeat decided in the final minute.
Rhett Rosevear had a big night in the Live Oak passing game, completing 5 of 6 passes with two touchdowns as Live Oak took a commanding 38-7 halftime lead. Kee Hawkins rushed for 103 yards and two scores on 13 carries.
Meanwhile, the defense held Woodlawn to minus-15 rushing yards.
At Ponchatoula, Luke Lunsford's last-ditch pass to the end zone fell incomplete as Ponchatoula preserved its third win against the Yellow Jackets in three seasons.
Denham Springs led 7-3 in a game that started out tight and remained that way throughout.
This week, Live Oak hits the road for the first time as the Eagles face West Feliciana in St. Francisville, while Denham Springs returns home to meet St. Amant.
Walker will be in Mandeville to face Fontainebleau.
Albany vs. Springfield
It is Week 3 in Livingston Parish, so the Albany-Springfield rivalry again has center stage.
The two schools separated by 6 miles always meet in this week of the season, and this time the game will be played at Springfield. Albany is looking for its fourth straight win in the series.
Albany will need to get its offense back on track after being held to 264 yards by St. Michael in a 21-6 loss Friday at Olympia Stadium. A goal-line stand by St. Michael's defense in the first half finished one threat. An interception near the end zone finished another.
Springfield comes in with some momentum after beating Cohen 39-6 to pick up its first win.
The winner of Friday's game gets to keep the revolving "Battle of I-12" trophy for a full year.