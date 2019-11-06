Lynhaven Retreat, a subsidiary of the New Orleans Mission, will host its inaugural Abundance Fall Fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 16.
This free, family-friendly event will be held on Lynhaven’s 18-acre property at 21669 Old Covington Highway in Hammond.
The event will mark the official grand opening of Lynhaven as an events center under the umbrella of the New Orleans Mission. It will include live music, a chili cook-off, local food vendors, art and craft vendors, and a kids’ zone with face-painting, games and activities; and an outdoor big-screen display of the LSU game.
Lynhaven Retreat provides women in need with vocational training that will help them find purpose, a news release said.
“Since taking over the property a little over a year ago, we have been renovating the site and training the women in our Discipleship Program for Lynhaven’s official grand opening as an events center. The Abundance Fall Fest is our way of culminating that journey and showing the community that we are here and open for business,” says New Orleans Mission Executive Director David Bottner. “Lynhaven has hosted weddings and special events for more than 25 years and has a reputation for quality cuisine and excellent service. We look forward to continuing that legacy under the umbrella of the New Orleans Mission.”
The event will include a Chili Cook-Off, and festival attendees can taste each team’s recipe from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The winning team in the cook-off will receive a catered football party delivered to their home for up to 40 guests. Applications to participate in the Chili Cook-Off, or to participate as a vendor, are available by emailing Emily@lynhavenevents.com.