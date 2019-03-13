The Walker boys fell just minutes short of completing a run at back-to-back state championships in Class 5A basketball.
Nursing a four-point lead to start the fourth quarter Saturday at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, the third-seeded Wildcats were tied with No. 1 seed Thibodaux with 1:42 remaining.
The Tigers then ended the game on a 10-0 run, capping a 30-point fourth-quarter explosion by Thibodaux in its 70-60 win.
Walker had won a nail-biter of its own the season before, rallying from eight down against Landry-Walker for the Wildcats' first state title.
Thibodaux took its first title with Saturday's strong finish.
One of the keys for the Tigers was holding Walker star Jalen Cook to 19 points — nine below his average.
In the semifinals March 7, against No. 2 seed Ouachita, Cook was the difference in a 53-48 win as he scored a game-high 37 points. Walker trailed in that game by as many as 10 points, and a 3-pointer by Cook with 3:24 to play gave the Wildcats their first lead.
Title-game MVP Kobi Johnson led Thibodaux in the final, scoring 18 points to go with nine rebounds and three assists. Brian Thomas had a game-high 29 points for Walker, plus eight rebounds.
Thibodaux, which suffered its only two losses in December, finished the season on a 19-game winning streak.
Walker made its run at a repeat despite losing seven seniors from last year.
Cook, a junior, and sophomore Thomas return in 2019-20 as Walker begins its first full season in the school's new gymnasium.
Young claims Gatorade honor
Walker girls basketball player Tiara Young figures to collect her share of postseason accolades in the next few weeks. Scratch off the list one of the biggest — Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year.
Young, an LSU signee who led Walker to 32 wins and a trip to the 5A semifinals, was chosen as the state's top player by Gatorade after averaging 29.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 steals as a senior.
Young is a transfer from Evangel in Shreveport, where she played her first five seasons of varsity basketball.
She finished her career with 4,372 points and maintains a 3.71 grade-point average.
Live Oak tandem wins fishing tournament
The team of Colby Badeaux and Tyler Jordan was victorious for Live Oak at the Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Eastern Open held on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina during Mardi Gras weekend.
Badeaux and Jordan weighed in at 18 pounds, 5 ounces with their five-bass limit. That was the same as a team from Georgia, but the Live Oak duo won the tiebreaker because their heaviest catch (a 6-pound largemouth) was the biggest in either boat.
A total of 168 teams competed.
Reaching their limit in merely 20 minutes, Badeaux and Jordan caught their fish on a white ChatterBait and a black-and-chartreuse crankbait.
O'Donoghue shines at NCAA Indoor meet
Former Denham Springs standout Abby O'Donoghue scored points for LSU in her first NCAA Indoor meet.
O'Donoghue finished sixth in the meet in the women's high jump with her mark of 5 feet, 11.25 inches, falling just short of the personal-best 5-11.50 she achieved in winning the Southeastern Conference title a week earlier.
Texas Tech senior Zarriea Willis won the NCAA high jump at 6-1.50.
O'Donoghue, a sophomore, opens her second outdoor season this weekend when LSU travels to Lafayette for the Louisiana Classics.