THURSDAY
Homeschoolers Meet and Greet: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. See demonstrations of the many resources the library has to offer, meet other homeschooling families and discuss how the library meets educational needs.
Murder Mystery Café: 6 p.m., South Branch Library. A performance by the Livingston Parish Library Mystery Players.
FRIDAY
General Knowledge Trivia: 10 a.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Wiggle Worms — Music and Movement: 10 a.m., Main Branch Library.
MONDAY
Chess @ Your Library: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Homeschoolers Meet and Greet: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Writers Circle: 6:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Small Business Consulting: 9 a.m., Main Branch Library. Take advantage of free business consulting at the Main Branch. Receive private, one-hour consulting sessions in areas including business plans, advertising plans, inventory control, financial projections, cost analysis and much more.
Coloring and Coffee: 10 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Coloring & Cocoa: 2 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
After School: 2:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
Feeding Young Minds: 2:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
AUG. 9
Crochet Club: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
ONGOING
The Way of Water Exhibit: 10 a.m., Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. This natural resource plays a vital role in the community — bringing both life and sometimes destruction. On display through Sept. 22. artslivingston.org.