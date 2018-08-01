THURSDAY

Homeschoolers Meet and Greet: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. See demonstrations of the many resources the library has to offer, meet other homeschooling families and discuss how the library meets educational needs.

Murder Mystery Café: 6 p.m., South Branch Library. A performance by the Livingston Parish Library Mystery Players.

FRIDAY

General Knowledge Trivia: 10 a.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.

Wiggle Worms — Music and Movement: 10 a.m., Main Branch Library.

MONDAY

Chess @ Your Library: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

TUESDAY

Homeschoolers Meet and Greet: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.

Writers Circle: 6:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

WEDNESDAY

Small Business Consulting: 9 a.m., Main Branch Library. Take advantage of free business consulting at the Main Branch. Receive private, one-hour consulting sessions in areas including business plans, advertising plans, inventory control, financial projections, cost analysis and much more.

Coloring and Coffee: 10 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Coloring & Cocoa: 2 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.

After School: 2:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.

Feeding Young Minds: 2:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.

AUG. 9

Crochet Club: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

ONGOING

The Way of Water Exhibit: 10 a.m., Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. This natural resource plays a vital role in the community — bringing both life and sometimes destruction. On display through Sept. 22. artslivingston.org.

