A Greater Hammond Chamber luncheon Oct. 17 will feature pilot Kevin Coleman — one of the performers in the Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow that same week.
A Louisiana native and resident of Coushatta, longtime airshow performer and a former member of the U.S. Advanced Aerobatic Team, Coleman began taking aerobatic lessons at the age of 10 and was recognized as the highest placing first time sportsman at the 2007 U.S. Aerobatic Championship at the age of 17. Coleman is one of the youngest pilots to contend in the Red Bull Air Race and is the first American to fly in the Challenger Class, winning seven race podiums in his first two seasons.
The luncheon is at the Southeastern Louisiana University Student Union Ballroom from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will also feature Hammond Northshore Regional Airport Director David Lobue, as well as other airshow fans.
Preregistration is required for the luncheon. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at www.hammondchamber.org.
The two-day Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow on Oct. 20-21 features numerous top performers, including the U.S. Air Force’s newest fighter aircraft the F-22 Raptor, Skip Stewart Airshows, the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, the Shockwave Jet Truck and more. Visit www.hammondairshow.com for a full lineup and to purchase tickets.
Souvenir posters for the event are $25 and can be purchased at the Greater Hammond Chamber office at 400 NW Railroad Ave., or at the Hammond Northshore Regional Airport Terminal, located at 600 N. Airport Road in Hammond.
Call the Chamber at (985) 345-4457 for information.