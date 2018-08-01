Springfield High School chapter of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America joined more than 7,500 student leaders, members, and advisers June 28 to July 2 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta for the organization's annual National Leadership Conference.
The conference provided Springfield High students opportunities to hear inspiring speakers, expand leadership skills, sharpen talents and explore career pathways, a news release said. The theme of this year’s conference was “Inspired by FCCLA,” which inspired attendees to make the right choices and commit themselves to making a positive impact within their families, schools, FCCLA and communities.
Stephany Roberson and Amber Traylor achieved the bronze level in the culinary arts team event where they were tasked to prepare two identical portions of five dishes from recipes they were given by the Art Institute of America in a 60-minute time frame. The competition was one of 30 family and consumer sciences-related competitive events at conference.
Samantha Downey also attended conference as a Louisiana state officer. She attended various leadership trainings and served as a voting delegate.