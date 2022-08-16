On July 28, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to the several Louisiana boards and commissions, including several from Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes
Dr. Smita Prasad, of Springfield, has been appointed to the Addictive Disorders Regulatory Authority. Prasad is medical director with The Ruth Clinic, The Longbranch North Shore Intensive Outpatient Program and the Longbranch Recovery Center, as well as a physician with Tulane Medical Center. He will serve as a member who possesses significant knowledge in the area of addiction.
The Addictive Disorders Regulatory Authority licenses and regulates addictive disorder counselors and prevention professionals in the state of Louisiana.
Kedrian D. Landrew, of Independence, has been reappointed to the Board of Barber Examiners. Landrew is employed with Shader With Fades Barber Shop. He will represent Public Service Commission District 1.
The Board of Barber Examiners provides for the issuance of certificates of registration and serves to protect the health and welfare of the general public from communicable diseases.
Mary L. Smith, of Kentwood, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Special School District. Smith is a retired librarian from the Louisiana School for the Deaf. She will serve as a member who demonstrates competency in American Sign Language and/or expertise in educating students who are deaf, hard of hearing or deaf-blind.
The Board of Directors of the Special School District is responsible for the governance of the district, which includes the selection of the superintendent, adopting rules, regulations and policies, and prescribing textbooks and materials for students. The Special School District offers educational services to students with low-incidence disabilities from across the state.
The district is comprised of two residential schools, the Louisiana School for the Deaf and the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired, located in Baton Rouge, and Special School Programs, located in correctional, mental and behavioral health facilities across the state where special education services are offered to qualified students.