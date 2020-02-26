GONZALES — Hundreds of young people from across Louisiana were named state champions during the 85th annual LSU Agricultural Center Livestock Show held Feb. 8-15 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
To qualify for the state show, competitors first had to participate in parish and district livestock shows. At the state show, 1,900 youths exhibited 2,060 breeding animals, 1,261 market animals, 883 exhibition birds and 149 pens of broilers, according to the AgCenter Livestock Show manager Dwayne Nunez.
Judges at the LSU AgCenter Livestock Show determined state champions in various breeds of beef and dairy cattle, goats, hogs, poultry and sheep.
Supreme Champion animals were selected in all six breeding species: beef cattle, dairy, poultry, sheep, goats and swine. Area winners include:
Supreme Champion Beef Bull: Morgan Thompson, East Baton Rouge Parish 4-H
Supreme Champion Dairy: Wyatt Null, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Supreme Champion Meat Goat Buck: Ali Causey, East Ascension FFA
Supreme Champion Meat Goat Doe: Ali Causey, East Ascension FFA
Following is a list of Livingston and Tangiaphoa parish winners in various livestock categories:
Exhibition Poultry
Reserve Champion Bantam Modern Game: Shelby Slaven, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion Bantam All Other Comb Clean Leg: Mollie Bailey, Livingston Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion Standard Mediterranean: Addison Sibley, Livingston Parish 4-H
Breeding Goats
Reserve Champion Purebred Boer Buck: Reily Mitchell, Denham Springs FFA
Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Percentage Boer Buck: Preston Shaffet, Livingston Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Nubian Doe: Sophia Allen, Livingston Parish 4-H
Champion and Champion Louisiana-bred Any Other Breed Dairy Buck: Emily Tucker, Livingston Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Any Other Breed Dairy Buck: Kaden Tucker, Livingston Parish 4-H
Champion Any Other Breed Dairy Doe: Kaden Tucker, Livingston Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion and Champion Louisiana-bred Any Other Breed Dairy Doe: Emily Tucker, Livingston Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Any Other Breed Dairy Doe: Kaden Tucker, Livingston Parish 4-H
Market Swine
Champion and Champion Louisiana-bred Any Other Breed: Hazen Foster, Livingston Parish 4-H
Breeding Swine
Champion Yorkshire: Travis Puls, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Breeding Sheep
Champion Dorset Ewe: Madison Whetstone, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion Dorset Ewe: Madison Whetstone, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Miniature Beef Cattle
Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Miniature Hereford Heifer: Jackson Baham, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Breeding Beef
Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Angus Heifer: Christian Corsentino, Livingston Parish 4-H
Champion and Champion Louisiana-bred Brahman Bull: Claire Plaisance, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Any Other Breed, Non-Brahman Influence, Bull: Eliza Foster, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Dairy
Champion and Champion Louisiana-bred Jersey: Wyatt Null, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Champion and Champion Louisiana-bred Holstein: Callie Faunce, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Champion Any Other Breed: Blake Valenti, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Commercial Dairy
Champion Commercial Dairy Cow: Blake Valenti, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H