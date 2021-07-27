The Boots and Bling Extravaganza presented by Denham Spring Main Street will be a fun evening and a chance to help a community cause. It is set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 21 at Forrest Grove Plantation, Denham Springs, a news release said.
The extravaganza will include dinner, drinks, live and silent auctions, raffles and other entertainment. Emcees will be Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry and former TV weather forecaster Diane Deaton. Guests will be served by local celebrity waiters, the release said.
Main Street is a volunteer nonprofit organization affiliated with the Louisiana Main Street and National Main Street programs, which are dedicated to preserve and promote old downtown historic districts. All funds raised will help Main Street continue its projects, which include creating a permanent city history exhibit at Old City Hall.
Main Street has spearheaded the renovation of Old City Hall, initiated the construction of three small parks in the downtown Antiques Village; established a museum at Old City Hall; placed benches and trash receptacles in the downtown district; and helped sponsor the annual Christmas in the Village public celebration.
This event is open to the public, and tickets are available for a donation of $75 per person or $480 for a table of eight. Sponsorship opportunities at three levels are available. Dress is casual, and guests can wear their denim and boots and bling them up as much as they like. Buy your tickets at Old City Hall or online at www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org. For information, call Pat Genre at (225) 933-2867 or email ppgenre@cox.net.
Main Street is also soliciting items for the auctions, such as gift cards, antique items, sports memorabilia, home or garden décor and overnight stays at condos, hotels or bed-and-breakfasts. No item is too small. Donated items can be brought to Old City Hall, 115 Mattie Street, or call Pat Genre by Aug. 6 to arrange pickup. All donations are tax-deductible.