Stacie Crain's power flickered and died in her Hammond home around 8 p.m. the night Hurricane Ida slammed into Tangipahoa Parish.
Unlike with previous storms, she was riding this one out alone.
Crain had just recovered from a mild case of COVID-19 in between receiving her first and second shot of the vaccine. By the time Ida arrived, Crain had sent her daughter to her grandparents to keep her safe from the virus.
A bathroom provided shelter as the winds howled around her.
"I was scared," she said. "I just started praying. The same little prayer over and over: 'Dear Lord Jesus, protect this house, help me through this.'"
In the daylight, she found her prayers had been answered. Her home made it through the interminable night with only a few small leaks. Trees had toppled nearby, but not on her property. Standing water had seeped down the road a few houses away, halting before reaching hers.
Others have not been so fortunate.
Many Tangipahoa residents found that their lives totally upended in the wake of Ida's devastation: Houses split in two, rooftops mutilated by the wind, cars totaled by rising waters.
This weekend marks three weeks since the storm, and the recovery has been agonizingly slow.
In most of the parish, power has been restored, but there are still more than 1,000 people without electricity as the heat and humidity lingers. Advisories to boil water persist in multiple parts of the parish, and school openings have been delayed yet again until next week with the onset of further inclement weather brought the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas.
"How can you say, 'You wish a gazillion times you wish it wouldn’t have happened?'" said Randy Bush, a Ponchatoula resident and Tangipahoa School Board member. "It can never be the same. Let’s put it that way."
Jessica Reed is one of those without power. She evacuated her Hammond home with her son to Loranger before the storm hit, returning to find a large pine tree had crushed one corner of her house. Another had uprooted a waterline, and one more struck the gas meter.
A single mother with a school-aged son, Reed has been relying on the kindness of friends and family while her house remains without electricity or gas. She praised Team Rubicon, a national charity, which helped remove the trees from her yard for free.
She also feels mired in the red tape of utility companies and insurance assessments, unsure how and when she can take steps to return home, and with conflicting guidance on what to do next.
"I’m one of thousands of people going through the same thing," she said. "I’m grateful and blessed that we’re safe and we’re healthy — it wasn’t the whole house. But still, I don’t even know where to start in how to try to get back to normal."
The stress of the surviving the storm has been compounded by the scope of destruction in the parish and the ever-present fear of more disturbances in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Ida's sudden swerve north surprised most Tangipahoa residents, who didn't expect the storm to strike them directly.
Amy Rauch, also of Hammond, evacuated to Memphis with her disabled son when Ida became a Category 4 hurricane. Her husband is working out-of-state, so the whole experience was harrowing to do without him. Although she is a lifelong Louisiana resident born in New Orleans, she is weighing whether it's time to leave to protect her family.
"I just don't know if I can continue to subject my son to this trauma," Rauch said. "It's just a matter of time before we lose everything because of a storm. I'm heartbroken at the thought of leaving, but after this storm, I feel that the only 'right' choice is to leave."
As more rainfall pummels the state, ditches and canals across Tangipahoa Parish are still choked with debris, bringing the threat of high water. While many power lines have been replaced, the cables that broke are still down in most areas, Bush said.
Gasoline and food — once scarce commodities — are now available, even if internet is not.
"It’s a mess," Bush said. "It’s going to be a long time. All the things about life you’re used to having — water, electricity, seems to be settling down. But now you need trash people to get down the roads, internet service trying to get hooked back up."
Then there is the problem of finding shelter for those who have lost everything.
"We already had a severe housing shortage in Tangipahoa parish before this even happened," Bush said. "Now all these people with unlivable houses are trying to find a rental property or a place to stay. Then you have a shortage of contractors and roofers. Everybody needs a roof because of the high winds."
Crain, who weathered the hurricane alone, found the aftermath of Ida considerably more taxing than the night of the storm. For 16 days she lived without power, cooking on a grill and hanging her wet laundry on a clothesline. Family helped her find gas for her small generator.
In the meantime, she helped feed a crew of linemen from North Carolina, trying to do her part to help.
Her power returned this week. She feels blessed, she said, to have her power and air conditioning restored when she went without for so long.
"The little things matters the most," she said. "When you have been raised old school, you know how to appreciate the little things when we don’t have them."