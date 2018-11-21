Knowing the majority of his varsity players would be busy with football into November, Walker High basketball coach Anthony Schiro created a schedule for his Wildcats that put the opening tip on hold.
Walker begins defense of its Class 5A state championship on Monday at Ponchatoula in a season opener much later than most.
At least four of Walker's projected starters were part of the Walker football team, which finished its season Nov. 9 with a loss to Hahnville in the first round of the playoffs.
"I think they're familiar enough with what we do, it shouldn't take long for them to get back into basketball mode," Schiro said of the dual-sport players. "But it is a process."
Junior guard Jalen Cook and sophomore forward Brian Thomas are Power 5-level football recruits who bring similar star power to the basketball court.
Senior guard Calvin Watson, senior forward Trent Montgomery and junior guard Keondre Brown, who sat out last season to satisfy LHSAA transfer rules, are other Walker football players who figure prominently into Schiro's plans.
While waiting for football season to finish, Walker went through its first five weeks of basketball practice with a group that included one senior, two sophomores and eight freshmen.
Schiro expected the full squad to get about eight practices together before Monday's opener.
Then comes the difficult task of trying to repeat the team's fortunes from last year as the Wildcats, who had never won a state championship until defeating Landry-Walker in last year's exhilarating 5A final, transition from hunter to hunted.
The star power is there with the return of Cook and Thomas.
Cook led Walker in scoring as a sophomore and junior. Thomas was named the MVP of the state title game after coming on strong toward the end of his freshman season.
But this team lacks the depth it enjoyed in previous seasons behind a senior class that featured three 1,000-point scorers.
"One through nine last year, we were unique," Schiro said. "The guys we had coming off the bench were comparable to other team's starters."
Brown, who led Denham Springs in scoring as a freshman, is expected to make a big impact in his first season. Freshman forward Donald Butler is another key newcomer to note.
Following the opener at Ponchatoula, Walker will compete in the Hamilton Christian tournament in Lake Charles beginning Nov. 29. The Wildcats' first game in that tournament is against Red River, which advanced to the 2A semifinals last year.
"Our program is on the rise," Schiro said. "I think we're going to be in that conversation year in and year out."
Walker will continue playing home games in the school's old gym until construction on the new one is completed. That could happen as soon as early January.
State cross country
The Live Oak girls cross country team notched a top-10 finish Nov. 13 in the state Class 5A cross country meet at Northwestern State in Natchitoches. Live Oak placed eighth in the team standings with 277 points.
The Walker girls finished 18th with 499 points.
In the boys race, Live Oak had 424 points to finish 18th.
The St. Joseph's girls won the girls championship with 23 points, while Catholic's boys were first in the boys meet with 47.