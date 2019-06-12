Library to celebrate 50th anniversary of moon landing
In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the Livingston Parish Library will host an evening of celebration and fascination for all ages focusing on the moon. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
Ben Toman, president of the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society, will serve as the guest speaker for “A View of the Moon.” Following a short presentation on the Apollo 11 moon landing, which took place July 20, 1969, attendees will gather outside as Toman guides them in a viewing of the summer night sky.
Patrons will be able to use the library’s new learning kit collection, which was introduced in September 2018. Featured items include multiple telescopes and tools to help them locate star constellations. Other items such as microscopes, graphing calculators and musical instruments are available.
For details on this event or the library’s learning kit collection, visit mylpl.info.
Cross-country fundraisers
The Live Oak cross-country team has events planned to raise money for fees, travel, uniforms and more. A car wash is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Live Oak High office parking lot. Also, the team will be handing out bottled water from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the La. 16/La. 1019 intersection in Watson.
Leadership class graduates, seeks new applicants
On Tuesday, the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the Leadership Livingston Class of 2019 graduation at the Suma Hall and Community Center. The graduation and award celebration for the 26 program participants is free and will begin with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., followed by the ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in participating in or supporting the Leadership Livingston program may attend. RSVP at livingstonparishchamber.org.
Also, Leadership Livingston is accepting applications for the next class through July 18. Visit tinyurl.com/yxzwcrnp for the application and details.
Photography exhibit open
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will feature photographs by members of the Louisiana Photographic Society through July 27 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. A free opening reception for the public will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call (225) 664-1168 or visit artslivingston.org.
Seeking summer activities
Do you have a camp, vacation Bible school, athletic event or other summer activity for kids planned? Did your church send a missions group somewhere? Send the details of these and other activities to livingston@theadvocate.com.