Livingston authorities are preparing to hire lawyers to make a case for another $120 million in federal disaster recovery funds.
During the 2016 flood, water pooled over streets throughout the parish and remained there for days, damaging the roads, Parish President Layton Ricks said in a Wednesday interview.
The parish sought money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to repair or replace roads, particularly where the water soaked into the earth and damaged the roads from beneath. FEMA, however, rejected Livingston's proposal, Ricks said.
On Thursday evening, he'll ask the Parish Council to sign off on a contract with special counsel to again make the case for at least $120 million and take FEMA to arbitration, if needed.
Ricks declined to discuss specifics until he has a chance to speak with council members.
Councilman Garry "Frog" Talbert will also introduce a new version of a proposed ordinance to limit fill in an effort to reduce flooding. Fill refers to dirt brought in to elevate a building to meet federal guidelines and secure flood insurance waivers, but there are also concerns that too much fill can displace water onto neighboring properties in a storm.
The new guidelines would be substantially similar to a version deferred last month, Talbert said. They would limit the height of fill to 2 feet for lots of less than half an acre and 3 feet for larger properties. Fill would be allowed only under building slabs, and not within 8 feet of adjacent lots, Talbert said.
Council meets at 20355 Government Blvd. in Livingston. Committee meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and the full council will convene at 6:30 p.m.