A 39-year-old Livingston man was arrested for allegedly stealing timber from a landowner in Holden, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
Derma Brent O'Neal, 20976 Nevada St., Livingston, agreed to harvest 3.5 to 4 acres of hardwood and pine timber, according to an agency news release.
"After the logging operation was completed, investigators say the landowner was not compensated for the timber," the release said.
According to an initial police report, the harvest took place from July 2016 to March 2017. The landowner said he had a contract with O'Neal but never received payment for the wood, according to the report.
The value of the harvested timber was estimated at $3,000, the release said.
O'Neal was arrested by LDAF agents on June 28, according to the release. He was booked into the LaFourche Parish Detention Center on unrelated charges, the release said. If he posts bail, he will be taken to Livingston Parish to face the timber theft charges, according to the release.
Autumn Payton, a spokeswoman for the Livingston Parish District Attorney's Office, said O'Neal also faces another count of theft in Livingston Parish that occurred in August 2017.