DENHAM SPRINGS — The metro Baton Rouge Iron Sharpens Iron 2020 men’s conference will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 21 at Amite Baptist Church, 7100 Amite Church Road. The conference is open to teenage boys and adult men.
The goal of the Iron Sharpens Iron ministry is to equip local churches to train men for spiritual leadership in their homes, churches and communities, a news release said.
Conference dress is casual. Preregistration is requested. Discounted student and group rates are available. For details, call (860) 233-8136, visit the Iron Sharpens Iron page on Facebook, or browse www.IronSharpensIron.net.
Iron Sharpens Iron, a nationwide men’s ministry, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with 33 men’s conferences this winter and spring, including the one in Amite. More conferences are being planned for the fall. The first Iron Sharpens Iron Men’s Conference was held in metro Hartford, Connecticut, during the winter of 2001.