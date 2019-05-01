Six top seniors from high schools in Ascension and Livingston parishes were honored on April 25 at Eatel Corp.'s annual Technology Awards Ceremony, now in its 33rd year.
Focusing on the importance of both technology and academic achievement, Eatel presented one standout graduating senior from each high school in its serving area — Donaldsonville, Dutchtown, East Ascension, French Settlement, Maurepas and St. Amant — with a touch-screen laptop.
The ceremony was held in the lobby of Eatel’s Administration Building in Gonzales. Eatel’s Technology Award requirements are that all applicants must have an overall grade-point average of 3.0 or higher, actively participate in school and community activities, and plan to pursue their studies at a Louisiana-accredited college or university, according to a news release said. The students must select a major in one of the STEM categories — science, technology, engineering or math.
The 2019 recipients were chosen from a pool of applicants by a counselor from each school. The awards were presented by Monika Arnold, digital marketing and event coordinator for Eatel, with assistance from Aubry Henkel, an Eatel director, who spoke on the technology available at Eatel.
David Alexander, superintendent of Ascension Parish Public Schools, congratulated the winners with a brief speech on how proud he was of their achievements.
Arnold said Eatel "takes pride in being able to give back to the community through our education initiatives."
Recipients were Keian Joseph, Donaldsonville High School; Reece Bourgeois, East Ascension; Mitchell Brooks, Dutchtown; Dean Compton, St. Amant; Stephen Cole Bovia, Maurepas; and Jacey Rawls, French Settlement.