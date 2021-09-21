The Animals in Art exhibit is on display through Oct. 23 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish’s gallery on Hummel Street near the Antique Village of Denham Springs.
A reception on the exhibit's last day will be held in conjunction with a special event hosted by the city’s animal shelter.
The reception is being held on the same day as the Denham Springs Downtown Antique & Merchants Association Customer Appreciation Day slated for the Antique Village. Personnel from the animal shelter will have pets for adoption available at the art gallery that day.
Local artist Liz Harmon has painted pictures of two of the animals that will be up for adoption, "India,” a dog, and “Baby,” a cat. The person who adopts the dog or the cat will be given the animal’s portrait free. If the two special pets are not adopted, the paintings will be sold for $245 each and the money will be donated to the animal shelter.
Charlotte Reynolds, secretary for the arts council and manager of the gallery, said visitors are welcome at the gallery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the day of the reception and pet adoption event.
The gallery is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The gallery hosted an art class for youngsters on Saturday, Sept. 18, under the direction of veteran art teacher Shelly Frederick. Her latest class, titled, “Kids Fall Collage Workshop,” centered on creating art using construction paper, special crayons, colored pens and glue sticks. Frederick opened the class by explaining to her budding young artists that creating a collage starts with simple lines.
The students created a fall collage featuring a black cat holding a pumpkin. The cat was dressed up with a scarf, his facial features were formed with added bits of color, and then the whole piece was completed once all the individual components were glued in place.
Throughout the year, Frederick offers classes for the young at the gallery. During the past year she taught classes featuring finger painting, painting with acrylics, art made with water colors, cookie decorating, door decorating and seasonal classes such as creating an Easter bunny holding an egg.
Molly Powell, who said she has attended a number of art classes at the gallery, said of the experience, “I have learned a lot coming to the classes here. I came to my first class when I was seven years old, and I am now 11. I love art and I never get tired of coming to the art classes.” Sydney Cavallier, who was working alongside Powell, added, “I really enjoy art classes. ... I want to be an artist, and this is a good place to start.”