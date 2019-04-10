Spring and summer activities lining up
2019 is moving quickly. Lots of spring activities are on the way, with graduations and summer camps shortly behind.
Be sure to let us know what your organization has planned so we can share it with the community.
Earth Day celebrations at the library
The Livingston Parish Library will host Earth Day related activities.
A free garage sale is at the Main Branch in Livingston from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 26. Donations for the Main Branch Free Garage Sale will be accepted April 22-25. Accepted donation items include household decorations, electronics, toys, cookware and small furniture. Clothing, large furniture and broken items will not be accepted.
Plant and paint sessions will be at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch Idea Lab. During the sessions, registered patrons will have an opportunity to use the library’s 3D printer to create a flowerpot to plant a succulent. The sessions will be at 1 p.m. April 29 and 6 p.m. April 30.
For information, visit www.mylpl.info.
Class date change
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting "The Fundamentals of Photography — Part 3/The Process." This class will be from 10 a.m. to noon May 4 at 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Adin Putnam is the instructor.
The final class in a series, it will provide an introduction to processing and editing digital images and some of the major software packages used in photo editing.
Registration is $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Register online at www.artslivingston.org. For information, call (225) 664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net. Space is limited, and students must be over 16 years old.
Events in April and May
- The Arts Council of Livingston Parish presents “The Wonders of the World,” in celebration of Earth Day, through May 25. An opening reception is planned April 13 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs.
- The annual Easter Sunrise Celebration, sponsored by the Kiwanis and Denham Springs, begins at 6:30 a.m. April 21 at Train Station Park. The service will be led by Open Door Church, and an offering will benefit The Door of Hope Center.
- The Denham Springs Spring Festival in the Antiques Village is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 27.
- The Hungarian Settlement Historical Museum and Magyar Marketing are hosting a Hungarian Meet and Greet from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 27 at the museum, 27455 La. 43, Hammond.
- Tracks Through Time, a gala benefiting Old City Hall Museum, will be held at 6 p.m. May 3 at Forrest Grove Plantation. Visit denhamspringsmainstreet.org for information.
- A free Cajun Country Jam featuring Shenandoah and many other artists will be May 4 in downtown Denham Springs.
- Girls Night Out is May 10 in the Denham Springs Antique Village. Call (225) 791-1116 or visit 215 N. Range Ave.