With two recent approvals – the demolition of its old City Hall and the purchase of the new one — Denham Springs' city government is closer to its permanent home three years after a flood devastated the Livingston Parish community.

Mayor Gerard Landry said the city officially purchased a site at 116 N. Range Avenue about two weeks ago for roughly $744,000, which is the agreed-upon $1 million asking price minus the rent the city has already been paying to reside in the Capital One Bank building.

At its meeting Tuesday night, the Denham Springs City Council approved spending $56,479 to have Lloyd Nabors LLC demolish the old building on Government Drive.

Mayor Gerard Landry said the old building, which he has since dubbed the "wet city hall," took on more than 50 inches of water during the 2016 flood, and most of the city's administrative functions have operated from the Range Avenue site since then.

The city court is located off a busy hallway that administrators use to get to their breakroom, the main building secretary is off to the side in the utilities section, and the City Council meets in a room with conference tables pushed together and donated chairs set up for the audience.

The function and efficiency is lacking in the current layout, Landry said, but Federal Emergency Management Agency money made available to renovate the Capital One building will solve much of that issue.

"We're literally about a week or two away from the final set of drawing and a bid package. … We're going to play checkers and move things around the buildings for a little while after that," he said.

The first phase includes a new roof, Landry said, after which a large room currently used for storage will be converted into a dozen more office spaces that will free up other areas of the building for contractors to continue their work.

The city is working with Baton Rouge-based firm GraceHebert Architects to come up with a final design.

In all, Landry anticipates spending between $1.5 million and $2 million in renovations. Between that and the $744,000 purchase price of the building, there's still some money leftover from FEMA's $4 million allocation that Landry hopes to spend on additional items like a fire truck and asphalt roller, though those will involve council input.

"If everything falls into place, by the end of the year we should see the start of this work happening," he said.

During the renovation, the city's offices located inside the Range Avenue building will remain in place, so residents can continue doing business at that site.

The demolished site on Government Drive will likely become an outdoor pavilion and park, though those designs are also still in the planning stages.

Council members Lori Lamm-Williams and Jeff Wesley are working with other city officials to begin the pavilion project.