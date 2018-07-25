HAMMOND — Students working with Southeastern Louisiana University’s student newspaper The Lion’s Roar, earned several awards, including three first-place honors, in the 2017 Better Student Newspaper Competition sponsored by the Louisiana Press Association.
The awards were presented at the annual LPA conference held jointly with the Mississippi Press Association earlier in July in New Orleans.
Zachary Araki, a chemistry senior from Slidell, received a first-place award for best news photo for his image capturing the demolition of the Twelve Oaks building.
Nikisun Shrestha, an accounting senior from Hammond, received a first-place award for best sports photo for his photo taken during the Harlem Globetrotters' visit to the University Center.
The staff of The Lion’s Roar also received a first-place award for best photo package of photos showcasing the Miss Southeastern 2018 pageant.
Annie Goodman, a communication senior from Denham Springs, received a second-place award for best single editorial focusing on sexual assault and consent. Goodman also received a second-place award in the best news photo category for her photo featuring students watching the solar eclipse, as well as a third-place award in the best feature story category for her piece on funding for campus programs centered around alcohol abuse prevention.
Sarah Hess, a communication senior from Albany, received a second-place award for her photo featuring the local business The Beaded Barber.
Rachel Taylor, an English education senior, received a third-place award for her photo featuring the Lady Lions softball team.