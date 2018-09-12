chick_f_la

Chick-fil-A donated supplies for Woodland Park Magnet School students. From left, Chick-fil-A’s Marketing Director Jenifer Chrisman, student Roniah Elezy and Woodland Park Magnet School Principal Reginald Elzy show off some of the supplies received.

 Provided photo

