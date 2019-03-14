A mother and her fiancé were booked in jail on felony charges after a 2-year-old died at a local hospital Monday, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.
Officers first encountered the toddler Friday at 2455 Florida S.W and found the toddler unresponsive with head trauma, the department said in a news release. The child was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in critical condition before succumbing to her injuries.
The mother, Kelsey Barth, 23, has been booked with negligent homicide. Her fiancé, Shane Posey, 22, was booked on first-degree murder.
Check back for more information.