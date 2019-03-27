Kids art class to feature Picasso-inspired bunnies
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites children ages 8-12 to paint a Picasso Easter bunny with acrylics on canvas with instructor Dena Olinde. The class is from 10:30 a.m. to noon April 6 at 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs, and costs $10, which includes all supplies.
To register, visit www.artslivingston.org and select a class. Space is limited. Call (225) 664-1168 or message artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net for information.
'Steel Magnolias'
The Spotlight Theater Players will present "Steel Magnolias" at 7 p.m. Friday through Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday at Old South Jamboree, 9554 Florida Blvd., Walker. Tickets are $15, available at www.stpds.com.
Tax filing deadline nears
A few sessions are left at the Livingston Parish Library for free tax preparation for qualifying patrons through a program co-sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the Internal Revenue Service. VITA Tax Prep offers free tax preparation for participants with low to moderate incomes for 2018. Visit mylpl.info/tax-prep/ for details.
Events in April and May
- The Arts Council of Livingston Parish presents “The Wonders of the World,” in celebration of Earth Day on April 3 to May 25.
- The Rotary Club of Livingston Parish Superhero 5K Run is April 6. Visit facebook.com/events/227369378194659/ for information.
- The Denham Springs Spring Festival in the Antiques Village is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 27.
- The Hungarian Settlement Historical Museum and Magyar Marketing are hosting a Hungarian Meet and Greet from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 27 at the museum, 27455 La. 43, Hammond.
- Tracks Through Time, a gala benefiting Old City Hall Museum, will be held at 6 p.m. May 3 at Forrest Grove Plantation. Visit denhamspringsmainstreet.org for information.
- A free Cajun Country Jam featuring Shenandoah and many other artists will be May 4 in downtown Denham Springs.
- Girls Night Out is May 10 in the Denham Springs Antique Village. Call (225) 791-1116 or visit 215 N. Range Ave.