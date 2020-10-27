Bryan Sparacino, a former Denham Springs High quarterback who played at Northwest Mississippi Community College and then LSU, recently got one of those calls that you are not expecting.
Bobby Ray Franklin, his head coach at Northwest for the 1994 and ’95 seasons, called to let him know he was going to be inducted into the NMCC athletic hall of fame. What followed was a rush of memories for Sparacino as he recalled teammates, coaches and good times from his playing days at the Senatobia, Mississippi, junior college.
“People underestimate junior college,” said Sparacino, who helped the Rangers post records of 7-3 in each of his two seasons.
“When I reflect back on the guys I played with there was (running back) John Avery, a first-round (NFL draft) pick of the Dolphins, and two of my receivers, Andre Rone and Kevin Cooper, who also played in the NFL," he said. "We had athletes across the board, and I don’t think people understand the quality that is there.”
That quality also extended to the Rangers’ defensive line where three of Sparacino’s teammates — Keith Drayton, Cletidus Hunt and Emarlos Leroy — eventually made their way to the NFL, as well.
“Some of the best athletes I’ve ever been around were in the junior college ranks,” said Sparacino, who finished out his career at LSU where he played behind Herb Tyler for two years.
“(Northwest) couldn’t compete with SEC schools up front. Our offensive line couldn’t have blocked SEC defenses, but there was a bunch of talent.”
Sparacino was closest to his offensive teammates, in particular Avery and Rone. Each of them set freshman yardage records their first season at NMCC, Sparacino for passing, Avery for rushing and Rone for receiving. All three still feature prominently in the NMCC record book.
For Sparacino, career records are where his name is most frequent. He still ranks in the NMCC all-time top five for passing yards (4,911), completions (315), attempts (583), touchdowns (45) and total offense yards (4,541).
Also prominent is a play from Northwest’s Sept. 29, 1994, game at Copiah-Lincoln. During a 37-14 win, Sparacino hooked up with Rone for three touchdown passes, one of them a 95-yarder. The play is tied as the longest in Northwest history.
“We were backed up at our own 5, and we just ran a go route to Andre,” Sparacino said. “He ran by his guy, and I threw it as far as I could. He ran under it, caught it and they couldn’t catch him.”
The Northwest coaches also bring back special memories for Sparacino. He recalls the passion of Franklin, who he said would sometimes be close to tears in pregame speeches to the team.
Northwest offensive coordinator George Smith is still a close friend for Sparacino.
“He (Smith) was the first call I made when I found out (about the hall of fame),” Sparacino said. “I think he was the one that really introduced me to the game of football as far as understanding defenses and breaking it down.
“The offense he ran was really tailored to what I did. We went three wide receivers and one running back, and he showed me the way. He was a phenomenal coach.”
The way for Sparacino has led to the NMCC hall of fame, which usually features a fall induction ceremony. The ceremony is on hold due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but it will not be on hold forever.
When it does happen, it will provide a lasting reminder of the athletic career for one Denham Springs’ favorite sons.