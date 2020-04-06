On Saturday, teachers and administrators from Eastside Elementary in Denham Springs took to the streets to celebrate Eastside Spirit Week with a drive-by parade. The faculty spent the morning driving decorated cars through students’ neighborhoods to wave and shout messages of support while Louisiana schools are closed for the coronavirus pandemic.
Teachers from Denham Springs' Eastside Elementary parade through students' neighborhoods
- Staff report
-
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
