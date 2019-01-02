Woodland Park Magnet School holds a Veterans Day Program to honor service men and women. The students wrote letters and poems about those who serve our country. Each veteran spoke with the Wildcats about their time spent in the military. Attendees include, from left, bottom row AnneMarie Anthony, Curtis Anthony, Carlaysia Harvey and Gabrielle Witcher; middle row, Jason Dixon, Jeanette Alford, Brooklyn Kattengell, Zya Knight, Jayla Watson, Ta’lajah Profit, Delometria Story, Carl Williams and Jaden Stewart; and back row Cindy Newton, Desrie George, Reginald Elzy, Joseph Brannon, Jai’Correan Oliver, Amya Sneed, Devasia Williams, Ty’Branell Wilson and Duke Morgan.