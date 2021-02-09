The North Corbin Junior High homecoming court included, from left, Kenley Arledge, Rylan Varnado, Adryanna Arledge, Morgan Gill, Queen Kimber King, Oakleigh Jones, Evelynn Artieta and Keegan King. The court was presented during halftime of a school football game.
North Corbin Junior High homecoming court presented
- Staff report
Advocate Staff
