The North Corbin Junior High homecoming court included, from left, Kenley Arledge, Rylan Varnado, Adryanna Arledge, Morgan Gill, Queen Kimber King, Oakleigh Jones, Evelynn Artieta and Keegan King. The court was presented during halftime of a school football game.

 Provided Photo by Barclell Studio

