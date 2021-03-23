Caroline Taylor has been bouncing a basketball for most of her life.
The latest stage of her 16-year basketball career ended recently when her Rhodes College team won the Southern Athletic Association Championship.
Taylor, the daughter of Delia and Jeffrey Taylor, played basketball for four years, serving as a starter for two during her time at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee.
Taylor started playing basketball at age 6 with the PARDS program in Denham Springs.
Rhodes College picked up its fifth championship during the recent SAA tournament. Taylor was part of the two championship teams, one captured in her sophomore and the latest title.
Taylor graduated from Denham Springs High School in 2017. She played shooting guard and was parish named defensive player of year.