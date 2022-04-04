The huge anchor that once moored the U.S. Navy oiler the USS Ponchatoula to the bottom of the seas and in countless ports around the world during about 50 years of service is now firmly anchored in a memorial park in the city for which the ship was named, Ponchatoula.
In ceremonies observed by a large crowd on Thursday, March 31, a group of sailors, who manned the ship at different times during its long years at sea fueling countless numbers of warships, gathered to formerly dedicate the anchor, which joins other artifacts from the ship at the memorial on Ponchatoula’s main thoroughfare, Pine Street.
The USS Ponchatoula commemorative area is adjacent to Ponchatoula’s Collinswood Museum, a repository of artifacts that help tell the story of Ponchatoula as a one-time center of the strawberry and lumbering industries.
The history of the USS Ponchatoula memorial park began in 2010 when members of the USS Ponchatoula Shipmates Association cast about looking for a place to permanently preserve and display portions of the ship, which was scheduled to be dismantled in Brownsville, Texas, in 2014 after the ship had outlived its usefulness.
The group of crewmen who had served on the ship were able to obtain ownership of bits of the ship including the flagstaff that stood on the fantail of the ship. Over the years, the ship’s wheel, bell and other relics were secured and found their way into the park. Several years ago, in cooperation with Ponchatoula’s Mayor Bobby Zabbia and local supporters of the museum, the small memorial park was established, the ship’s remains were permanently installed and benches and landscaping were added to the site.
At some point in the unfolding history of the ship’s anchor, members of the USS Ponchatoula Shipmates Association learned that the anchor had found its way to Sea World amusement park in San Antonio, Texas. Through negotiations with the park’s owners, the shipmates obtained ownership of the anchor that eventually was brought to Ponchatoula for its final honorary retirement.
Former ship’s crewman John Hearn, the memorial’s co-director, traced the history of the anchor as the dedication ceremony’s principal speaker. He prefaced his remarks by noting that the dedication ceremony was the culmination of 12 years of work by members of the shipmates association and officials in Ponchatoula.
“Today is a very special day for all of us who served on the USS Ponchatoula," Hearn said. "When the anchor was hoisted aboard, the entire ship would shudder and we knew that we were once again heading out to sea. These were special moments and are times that we cannot forget.
"Today, we officially bring the anchor to this memorial park where it will permanently be a reminder that a part of the ship we all loved so much has finally come to its final anchor,” he said.
Hearn told the story of how in 2014 a group of former shipmates met and vowed that they would find a place for a proper memorial for the USS Ponchatoula and it was determined that the city which gave the ship its name was the perfect place for the memorial.
Getting the anchor, which weighs 11,300 pounds, from San Antonio to Ponchatoula was, according to Hearn, a monumental challenge. One of the shipmates who had a trailer large enough to transport a car volunteered to retrieve the anchor.
“From the beginning, there were problems. When we got to Sea World, we didn’t know who to talk to and while we were unloading my car off the trailer to make room for the anchor, the ramp on the trailer broke and we were surrounded by security guards who didn’t know what we were doing there. Somehow, we got permission to take the anchor, found the right equipment to load it, and set off for Ponchatoula. Along the way a flat tire didn’t help, but somehow, we completed the trip and the anchor has come to rest here today,” he recounted.
The COVID-19 pandemic posed other problems and the planned completion of the anchor’s installation and dedication had to be postponed on two occasions during the past two years. “After all this time, we have finally come to the day when we will dedicate this anchor to the memory of a great ship and the men who served her so well. As we mark this occasion, I have to say that we have lost some of our shipmates since we first began this journey and I only wish that they were here today,” Hearn said.
He thanked Zabbia, local historian Jim Perrin with the Collinswood Museum and others who have assisted in establishing the memorial park.
For most of the former shipmates who served on the USS Ponchatoula, this was their first visit to Ponchatoula. Bill Williams, of Chicago, said he served “below decks” on the ship in the part of the ship that pumped fuel into navy warships. “We could carry several million gallons of jet fuel and sometimes it took us several hours to pump that much fuel to another ship. When fully loaded our ship weighed 38,000 tons and it was a surprise that she could even float,” he said.
Williams recalled that he served on cruises throughout the Pacific Ocean and that he made stops in Sydney, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Subic Bay in the Philippines, Wake, Guam and Midway Islands and, of course, the home port for the USS Ponchatoula, Pearl Harbor in the Hawaiian Islands.
Looking at the U.S. flag flying on the fantail mast in the memorial garden, Williams said, “when we were in Pearl Harbor we would anchor very near the sunken remains of the USS Arizona, sent to the bottom of the sea the day Pearl Harbor was attacked in 1941. I would go out on the fantail, the same thing you see right here, and take a break and look at the Arizona and it would make me realize why I was serving my country. Today brings back so many memories of the years I spent on the ship from 1964 to 1967.”
Williams said that a brotherhood grows naturally among men who serve together, especially those who are on a ship for long periods of time. “Coming here today brings back so many memories of my youth. We were all so young then and so proud to serve our country. .. just makes you wonder where the time has gone since those days that were so special to so many of us,” he said.
Williams said iits some of the little things that linger in his memory, such as dolphins who would stay by the ship to eat the leftovers from the meals that were thrown overboard at day’s end. “They would eat their fill and then play in the wake of the ship. … We would stand there and watch them play. … it was something special and helped to break up the ship routine. One day, a bunch of whales came alongside the ship. There are some things you just don’t forget and today’s ceremony brings back to many memories. It is good that we, as shipmates, are preserving those memories through this park.”
The ship now memorialized in Ponchatoula was not the first named for the city. The original USS Ponchatoula was named for the city because of the huge amount of scrap iron that city residents had collected during World War II when a shortage of critical metals brought about extensive scrap metal drives.
When that ship needed replacing, the now memorialized USS Ponchatoula underwent construction starting in 1954. The ship was commissioned in 1956 and then began a long career as a fleet oiler primarily in the South Pacific. The ship saw extensive service during the Vietnam War serving navy vessels including aircraft carriers.