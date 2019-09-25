AMITE — Tales of the area's reputation as Bloody Tangipahoa, details on how the parish was formed and presentations its thriving businesses today highlighted the 150th birthday of Tangipahoa.
Large numbers of parish residents and elected leaders observed the anniversary of its founding in 1869 on Saturday with the burial of a time capsule, a parade and a daylong celebration of the parish’s history.
Tangipahoa Parish was formed from portions of Livingston, St. Helena, Washington and St. Tammany parishes. Its unofficial motto is “Out of Four, One.”
The development of the railroad through the heart of what is now Tangipahoa Parish and the subsequent growth of communities along the railroad hastened the creation of the parish. Before its creation, residents of the area found it difficult to conduct official business in four courthouses in the four neighboring parishes.
The day’s events began with the burial of the time capsule at the Tangipahoa Parish Government Building near the courthouse. All cities and towns in the parish, along with the Sheriff’s Office and other agencies, submitted articles and documents that were placed in the capsule. It will be opened in 50 years.
Parish Councilman Louis Joseph presided over the capsule ceremony, calling the day historic.
“We are celebrating our 150th birthday and throughout that time we have had our ups and downs, but the ups always outnumbered the downs and we are grateful for the lives that we enjoy in our parish as we celebrate this special anniversary.”
Joseph observed that the name Tangipahoa was derived from a Native American word that means either “eaters of corn” or “the people of the corn.”
He said the parish’s unusual geography begins to the south in the salt marshes of lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas and terminates in the north with the rolling hills along the Mississippi state line. The parish is 53 miles long and 18 miles wide, he said.
Parish President Robby Miller said that when Tangipahoa Parish was formed its population was 7,800. Today, the parish has a population of approximately 132,000.
“We have come through some trying times when we were known as Bloody Tangipahoa, when we had the famous milk strike that brought national negative attention and through other trials, but today we can say that we have made this parish one of the very best in the state of Louisiana. Our people have pulled together, we have learned to care for each other, we have created a happy place where our families and friends enjoy being together and reaping the benefits of what our ancestors helped create for us."
Miller presented parish flags to the mayors of the cities and towns in the parish. The flag features an outline of the parish within the four parishes from which it was derived. Emblazoned on the flag are the Latin words “Ad Marjoram Dei Gloria,” which means “to the Greater Glory of God.” The flag also notes the year of the parish’s founding.
The 150th anniversary parade rolled down the streets of Amite, the parish seat, following the capsule ceremony. The parade featured floats from the various fairs and festivals held in the parish each year, several marching bands, and floats and vehicles promoting the political ambitions of dozens of candidates from a variety of political offices.
Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. the celebration moved to the Florida Parishes Arena just north of Amite. The arena was filled with elaborate displays from each city and town in the parish, along with the parish offices.
A procession of speakers offered lectures on the parish's history in the arena's meeting hall. Leading off the presentations was Sam Hyde, director of the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies at Southeastern Louisiana University and the author of several books about Tangipahoa Parish and the Florida Parishes.
Hyde’s presentation featured a series of questions about Tangipahoa Parish. He teased the audience into trying to answer his questions that included many important facts about the parish’s history and some others that were of a more humorous nature.
Hyde said Tangipahoa Parish and the Florida Parishes region were the only areas ruled at one time or another by three European powers, the United States, and for a very brief time by the short-lived Republic of West Florida.
“When we were the Republic of West Florida, we invented the Lone Star Flag, which Texas stole from us. Also, the revolt against Spain’s possessions in the New World started right here, and later spread to Texas, California and to other nations,” Hyde said.
He pointed out that the first European explorer to view what is now Tangipahoa Parish, Sieur d'Iberville, described the area as “one of the most beautiful spots I have ever seen.”
Hyde added, “But then the mosquitoes came when the sun went down and d'Iberville shoved off from the shore to get away from the mosquitoes.”
The explorer recorded his journey through the area in a journal still studied by historians.
Hyde said Tangipahoa Parish recorded the largest rural settlement of Italian emigrants in the United States starting in the late 1800s when the settlers came to farm the fertile land found along the rivers and streams that cross the parish. He also said that many of the early English-speaking pioneers in the parish were Tories who left the 13 original colonies after the American Revolution. By supporting England during the revolution, the Tories were no longer welcome in their original home, and many came to the Florida Parishes region.
Briefly discussing the Bloody Tangipahoa reputation which Hyde covers extensively in his two editions of “Pistols and Politics,” Hyde mentioned the murder of Dallas Calmes by a group of world-be robbers of Italian heritage who were eventually hanged in Amite for their alleged involvement in the Calmes murder. The entire affair strained relations between the U.S. and the Italian government.
On the same general topic, Hyde told stories of Eugene Bunch, who gained fame as the most adept train robber in the nation. Bunch claimed to steal from the rich to help the poor.