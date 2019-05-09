Employees of Ponchatoula Junior High School staged a walkout Thursday morning to demand clearer policy on how they should intervene if a fight breaks out on campus, according to a teacher's union.

"Following the dismissal of two Ponchatoula Junior High School teachers, faculty are walking out on Thursday, May 9th to protest of the lack of transparent expectations for teachers and support staff when breaking up fights," a news release from the Louisiana Federation of Teachers says.

An image provided by the Louisiana Federation of Teachers shows about two dozen people standing outside the school with signs. The staff plans to return to campus Friday, according to the news release.

Tangiapahoa Parish school employees have been protesting the recent terminations of two teachers who were seen on a viral video restraining a student on a concrete courtyard.

In the video, which authorities have said shows what happened after one of the teachers stepped in to break up a fight, one teacher can be seen forcing the girl to the ground, while another pulls her by the leg underneath a picnic table.

Simone Ingram, a teacher who spoke out at a School Board meeting Tuesday night, said the terminations made teachers fear that their own jobs would be at risk if they stepped in to stop a fight. She said the teachers want a clear policy on when and how they should intervene -- and do not plan to do so until they get one.

In a statement at the School Board Tuesday night, Superintendent Melissa Stilley defended her decision.

"The decision was based on our expectations both for employees and students in our parish and how they should conduct themselves even in tough situations. The decision was not about race. It was an ethical and moral decision based on the facts," Stilley said.

