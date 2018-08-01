DENHAM SPRINGS — After surviving the flood of 2016, plaques honoring the inductees in the Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame have been moved from the boxes that housed them for nearly two years to Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill.
The opening of the Hall of Fame at Big Mike’s was celebrated at a reception Friday when the public was invited to view the many plaques honoring Denham Springs High athletes, coaches and supporters on display.
Jim Spring, a member of the Denham Springs Athletic Association, said Mike O’Neal, proprietor of Big Mike’s, and Denham Springs High School Principal Kelly Jones agreed to move the Hall of Fame from its original home on campus in Grady Hornsby Gym to Big Mike’s for several reasons. Jones rescued the plaques after the flood and kept them in cardboard boxes at his home for nearly two years. He said the plaques needed a new location because necessary renovations at the school are not complete.
“After two years of being out of public view, we felt it was important to find a venue that could host the Hall of Fame with enthusiasm and once again make the community proud of this storied exhibit of Yellow Jacket history," Jones said. "Big Mike has been a loyal supporter through the years and his popular sports-themed restaurant seemed like the ideal choice.”
The Hall of Fame plaques are on display in a long hall connecting the main dining room of the venue to a pool room. O’Neal joked, “it seems appropriate that the Hall of Fame is now located in a hall.” Each member is memorialized on an acrylic and metal plaque which bears an etched head-and-shoulders likeness of the honoree and a short narrative that spotlights his or her achievements. The plaques are arranged by the year or “class” in which the individuals were inducted.
Spring said the major advantage of the relocation is the increased public exposure the re-imagined Hall of Fame will now have. The former site at DSHS provided limited access by virtue of its location on a closed campus, making it more cumbersome for the public to visit throughout the school year and all but impossible during summer break.
He said Big Mike’s sports Bar & Grill is conveniently located and is open seven days a week during the day and evenings, on a year-round basis.
“We’ve always loved all of our parish high school sports teams, but until now our decor has mostly been focused on LSU and the Saints," O'Neal said. "We are really delighted to include the Yellow Jackets and this classy Hall of Fame which honors so many of the school’s great sports figures.”
O’Neal, who played football for Denham Springs High School his junior and senior years, said he was honored to house the display. "I attended Denham Springs High School and my dad did also. My family has deep roots in Denham Springs … all my uncles, cousins and my sisters went to high school here. I treasure my connections to Denham Springs High, and I think that it is just great to be even more closely affiliated to the school through the hosting of the Hall of Fame.”
Now in its eighth year, the Hall of Fame showcases 64 people who are part of the athletic history of the school. Inductees into the Hall of Fame are chosen each year by the DSHS Athletic Association. Eight are chosen for enshrinement each year, Spring explained.
Thus far, 50 athletes, 10 coaches and four supporters have been placed in the Hall of Fame. Spring said that among these are the school’s “most elite” athletes, its four prep All-Americans: Jana Garrison Orillion, (tennis, 1985, 1986); Kelvin Robinson, (football 1979); Ryan Byrd, (baseball, 2004); and Tasmin Mitchell, (basketball 2004, 2005.)
Also honored are four of the school’s collegiate All-Americans — Ben McDonald and Russ Johnson, both pitchers for LSU; Joey Chustz, football; and Tasmin Mitchell, basketball.
Other notable members include Cecil Harris, considered the best all-around athlete to ever wear the purple and gold, having earned first team All State honors in three sports during the 1960s; and Randy Rushing, a two-time All State running back in the 1950s who, Spring said, was arguably the first great Yellow Jacket football player.
Denham Springs High was established in 1897, and the school’s athletes began competing in the decades immediately following its founding. Holding the distinction of being the earliest athlete to earn Hall of Fame status is Rex Wilkerson, who was the school’s first All State honoree. Wilkerson played basketball for DSHS in 1923 and was the school’s first athlete to play for LSU. Wilkerson’s career after his athletic days were over spanned 42 years during which time he was a teacher, coach and principal at Livingston Parish Schools.
Spring added that although Hall of Fame honoree Eddie Joe Jones was better known as the former president of the NFL Miami Dolphins and the New Orleans Saints, he was an All State basketball player and class president for four years in high school at DSHS. Springs said that “legendary” softball mentor Laurin Byars Garrison, a member of the Hall of Fame, is the only DSHS coach in any sport directly involved in winning four state titles along with four state runner-up finishes.
For O’Neal, the resurrection of the DSHS Hall of Fame parallels the recovery of Big Mike’s Sports Bar and Grill. His establishment took on 64 inches of water during the flood of 2016, and he said he owes the recovery of the business to television show, "Bar Rescue."
O’Neal said that after the show aired two years ago he received emails and telephone calls from throughout the nation and Canada. He said the show has been rerun several times and each time he hears from others who are complementary of the work that was accomplished.
Springs said corporate sponsors bear the $250 cost of each Hall of Fame plaque.
O’Neal said on the first Thursday of every month, a number of former coaches and principals gather at the restaurant to reminisce about their years at parish schools. “They will now have yet another reason to come here,” O’Neal said.
Springs said that the DSHS Athletic Association will hold its Annual Hall of Fame Banquet to honor the class of 2018 on Sept. 6. Spring said tickets for the event, which will be held at Forrest Grove Plantation, will go on sale to the public at the school office on Aug. 6.