HAMMOND — Inspired by local residents searching for a creative outlet and expressing their talents on social media, Anntoine Marketing + Design in Hammond developed a contest to showcase artwork created by the community, a news release said.
As the stay-at-home order kept individuals 6 feet apart, the agency watched as its own team became influenced by their new surroundings at home, were more creative in their thoughts, and embraced how other businesses have done the same. They were excited to see that creativity and positivity were bringing people together despite the ever-changing environment.
Themed “Keeping the Creative Community Connected: 6 Feet Closer,” Anntoine Marketing + Design’s first art contest launched April 17. Digital artists, painters, drawers, photographers, videographers, writers and more are invited to participate in the contest and submit artwork related to the theme. There are three separate categories an artist can choose from. All artists, individuals and businesses alike, are welcomed to share their talents.
Category A entries can include digital art, sketches, paintings, pen and ink, and more. Photographers and videographers should choose Category B. Category C entries can include writing, such as poems, quotes, songs, etc. After choosing a category, the artist is challenged to create something inspired by the theme “6 Feet Closer.” Final artwork should be sent to contest@anntoine.com no later than noon Tuesday, May 5. In the body of the email, participants must include their name, age, hometown, and a brief description of their inspiration.
Once done, entrants should visit the original contest post on Anntoine Marketing + Design’s social media page and comment “Done!”, the release said.
Three category winners will be chosen and one grand prize winner will be chosen. After the contest, all entries will be included in a montage video. The winners will be featured in local media and on social media. If the category winner is a student, the prize will include the opportunity to intern at Anntoine Marketing + Design for a day. If the category winner is a business owner, they will receive a free social media class held by Anntoine Marketing + Design. The Grand Prize Winner will also receive an iPad.
Visit Anntoine Marketing + Design’s Facebook Page for information.