The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Head of Island, authorities said.
The robbery took place around 7 p.m. Monday, according to spokesperson Lori Steele.
Two men entered the store and battered a customer who was there while they stole various items, Sheriff Jason Ard said. They also stole the customer's cell phone before leaving the scene.
Local law enforcement pursued them into the Baton Rouge area, where multiple agencies arrested the two men. The vehicle they fled in was confiscated and the stolen items recovered.
Steele said the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.