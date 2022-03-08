Among the members of the Fuller Center Bike Adventure team that arrived in Hammond on Thursday, March 3, from left, were, Fred Smoak, Neil Mullikan, Jim Hartman, Justin McMurtry, and Murphy McFarland. With the riders, center, is Stacey Morris, the local Fuller Center Disaster Rebuilder director. These riders were among a group of 25 who are on a trek from Panama City, Fla., to Galveston, Texas. The riders gathered at the Hammond’s First Christian Church on their arrival in the city.