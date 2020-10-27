Pumpkins and gourds filled the lawn at Grace Memorial Episcopal Church in Hammond earlier this month.
The annual Pumpkins with a Purpose sale funds a charitable effort on the part of the church’s congregation.
Proceeds from the sale of the pumpkins help to fund the church’s Project Re-New which serves families in need. Angela Tyrone, who was manning the “pumpkin patch” for the church on Oct. 20, reported that sales had been steady since the pumpkins patch opened.
The annual sale at the church, whose congregation traces its history back almost 150 years, consistently attracts large crowds. Parents bring their children to the pumpkin patch where the youngsters enjoy the opportunity to see so many pumpkins displayed on one site at one time. The sale ended this week.